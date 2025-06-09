A 65-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a string of historic sexual assaults against four teenage men and boys in Hampshire dating back to the 1990s.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Grimson, of Hollesley, Suffolk, entered pleas denying the rape of an 18-year-old man in “Hampshire or elsewhere” and five charges of indecent assault against the same complainant between February 1 1999 and November 30 1999.

He also pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent assault against a second victim aged under 16 in “Hampshire or elsewhere” between March 26 1999 and October 31 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The defendant, who attended the hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court by videolink from HMP Winchester, was not asked to enter a plea of taking an indecent photo of the same victim.

Grimson also entered not guilty pleas to a count of indecent assault of a third victim between February 28 1994 and December 31 1994, and indecent assault of a fourth victim between September 30 1998 and December 1 1998.

Hampshire Constabulary has previously said the offences were alleged to have taken place in Portsmouth and Tyne and Wear.

Judge Michael Bowes KC set a further preliminary hearing for July 14 with the trial date set for June 1, 2026.