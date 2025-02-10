What was supposed to be a peaceful fishing trip quickly turned into a traumatic nightmare for one man who found himself quickly sinking in the mud.

Ben Lovell has praised the RNLI, HM Coastguard and emergency services who all rushed to his aid after he found himself waist deep in mud with the tide quickly rising. And now he is sharing his story in the hopes that it will help anyone else who may find themselves in the same situation.

The 45-year-old, from Reading, was enjoying a few days away on Hayling Island last October. Wearing waders, the software company director, was angling in the water but started to feel himself sink.

Ben Lovell has praised the RNLI and HM Coastguard after they pulled him from sinking mud and rising water. | HM Coastguard

Ben said: “I can feel myself sinking. It’s starting to rain and get dark but I’m catching fish and getting distracted. I reeled in a fish and as I put it back I realise: I'm stuck fast.

“I’m not panicking – I’m thinking I can get out of this. But as the water is coming in, the more stuck I am getting. In about five minutes I was panicking. I thought to myself I am not getting out of this.

“I’m struggling and getting tired and the more I move, the more of a vacuum I’m creating around my leg. Then I twisted my leg and, where I was encased in the mud, I pulled a muscle.

“It’s getting darker and darker and the water keeps coming in – it's now up to my waist and the mud is not far below it.”

As he started to panic, he called his wife, Rebecca, who told him to call the Coastguard straight away. Due to the rain, his phone was unresponsive, but quick thinking led to Ben using voice recognition to call 999.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Fareham, HM Coastguard officers, the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Hayling and Hayling, Portsmouth and Selsey Coastguard Rescue Teams and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service all responded to the call.

Ben added: “It was a wave of relief - Hopefully most people never find themselves in that situation where you feel your life is in the hands of others. If it was not for them I may never have got myself out.

“I was due to stay for two nights but I left as I was in a daze and just wanted to see my wife and kids. They were beside themselves with worry. I was in shock and it took me a few days to get over what happened.

Ben is now sharing some advice on how to stay safe following his scary ordeal. His advice is as follows:

Fish with a friend or tell someone where you are and when you’ll be back

Check the tide and assess the risks where you are fishing

Pack a torch, emergency inflatable belt, and appropriate, legal knife to cut yourself from a tangle

In an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard