Woman left with 'life-changing injuries' after serious Portsmouth crash - update

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 12:22 BST
Police are continuing to investigate a “serious” crash on a busy Portsmouth road that left a woman with potential “life-changing injuries”.

Most Popular
Serious London Road crash on Saturday February 1placeholder image
Serious London Road crash on Saturday February 1 | Stu Vaizey

Police were called around 2pm on Saturday 1 February to a two-vehicle collision on London Road, near to the junction with Hewett Road.

The crash involved a black Audi A1 and a green Toyota Aygo that left a woman in her 80s - who was in the Toyota - being taken to hospital with “serious, potentially life-changing injuries”, the force previously said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nearly 10 day after the crash, police have now said there have still been no arrests. The injured woman is understood to have survived the crash after being seriously injured.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident,” a police spokesperson previously said.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 44250048200. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below:

How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice