Alleged drink-driver named after car comes off Portsmouth road in crash
A man has been named and charged for drink driving after a crash which led to the vehicle careering onto a pedestrianised area.
A black car was left sprawled on pavement and half way across a cycle lane next to Fratton Way, near the Pompey Centre, on Sunday around 8.30pm. No one was injured.
A wheel from the car was seen being removed from the scene by workers with debris along the path by the busy road.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 8.28pm on Sunday, May 18, to reports of a single vehicle collision on Fratton Way. No injuries were reported.
“Massiullah Sahibzada, 22, of Montague Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with drink driving. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on June 23. “