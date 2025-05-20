A group of travellers who had set up camp in a Fareham car park have now moved on.

The police released a statement yesterday confirming that they were aware a group from the travelling community had based themselves at Lysses car park. They confirmed they would be working with the local authority to assess the situation and would ramp up patrols in the area.

A post social media by Fareham police has now confirmed that the group has moved on. It said: “I can now confirm that the Travelling Encampment at Fareham Lysses car park has now gone following collaboration between Police and the Local Authority.”

The Wickham Horse Fair took place today (Tuesday, May 20, where the travelling community sell and race ponies and horses.