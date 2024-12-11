A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap following an altercation involving four men with weapons.

Officers are investigating an altercation which took place in Southampton yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 10) and they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The police were called shortly after 6:40pm to reports of an altercation taking place on North East Road in Southampton.

Officers investigating an altercation which took place in Southampton yesterday evening (Tuesday 10 December) are appealing for witnesses to come forward. | Hampshire Police

It was reported that a group of four males were involved in the altercation and that weapons, including poles and hammers, had been seen. It was also reported that a man had been hit with a car as a result of the altercation.

On attendance, police were told that the altercation had taken place after a 15-year-old girl reported that two males had asked her to get into their car.

As part of the police enquiries, the police have now arrested a 15-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of attempted kidnap, section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at the current time.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We have been in the area today carrying out enquiries, including house to house and CCTV scoping, which indicates that several members of the public were in the area at the time.

“The images attached to this appeal show four members of the public driving past the incident location between 6:45pm and 6:48pm on North East Road, opposite Firtree Way and outside One Stop.

“Police would like to speak with the drivers of these vehicles as we believe they may have seen something which could assist our investigation.

“We appreciate that the images of the vehicles are not clear, however we believe the drivers will know who they are if they were in the area at the time.”

Officers investigating this incident would also like to hear from anyone who was in the North East Road area between 6pm and 7:30pm yesterday evening.

Were you in the area? Did you see the altercation, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may have captured something?