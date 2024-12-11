Royal Navy bomb disposal team and police spotted at Portsmouth house

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:05 BST
A Royal Navy bomb disposal team attended an incident at a vacant Portsmouth house on Tuesday evening.

Navy bomb disposal team seen in Spinnaker Drive, Hilseaplaceholder image
Navy bomb disposal team seen in Spinnaker Drive, Hilsea | Stuart Vaizey

The truck was spotted in Spinnaker Drive, Hilsea, around 7pm as the disposal team dealt with the situation. A police vehicle was also at the scene.

The News was told no houses were evacuated during the incident which lasted around an hour.

A police spokesperson said they assisted with a cordon and road closures. The navy has been contacted for more information.

