Royal Navy bomb disposal team and police spotted at Portsmouth house
A Royal Navy bomb disposal team attended an incident at a vacant Portsmouth house on Tuesday evening.
The truck was spotted in Spinnaker Drive, Hilsea, around 7pm as the disposal team dealt with the situation. A police vehicle was also at the scene.
The News was told no houses were evacuated during the incident which lasted around an hour.
A police spokesperson said they assisted with a cordon and road closures. The navy has been contacted for more information.