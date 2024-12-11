The police have renewed an appeal to identify a man that was found dead in April.

Officers investigating the non-suspicious death of a man in Southampton in April of this year have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police were called at around 6:50pm on Friday, April 19 to reports of a man’s body being located in undergrowth in a wooded area on the A35, The Avenue, close to the junction of Burgess Road.

Officers investigating the non-suspicious death of a man in Southampton in April of this year are renewing their appeal for the public’s help in identifying him. | Hampshire Police

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and we have so far been unable to identify him.

The police initially appealed for information in October in relation to a number of distinctive tattoos which the man had. These included a tattoo on his upper left arm of a skull with a top hat shaded in and a phoenix tattoo on the inside of the same arm. On his right arm was a tattoo of a flower with a ribbon wrapped heart.

Detective Constable Holly Gillespie said: “We appreciate that the discovery of the man’s body was some time ago now, however, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to identify the deceased. I want to urge people to think carefully about their neighbours or people they see regularly in Portswood or the surrounding area.

"Maybe you haven't seen someone in the last few months that you regularly see in and around the local area and matches the description of the deceased.

"Anything that comes to mind, no matter how small you think it may be, we want to hear from you, as it could be vital in allowing us to make contact with this man's family.”

He is described as being white, of skinny build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and is believed to have been approximately 60 years old. He had short grey/white hair with a long grey beard.

When he was located, the man had on a red hoody, dark coloured t-shirt and had upon his person two pairs of trousers. The man also appeared to be aided by a walking stick found in his possession.

Investigating officers have been working to identify the man since he was discovered, having conducted extensive enquiries in the local area – including liaising with homeless shelters, local Street Pastors and enquiring with local neighbouring forces in relation to missing people reports.

Unfortunately, the identity of the man is still unknown.