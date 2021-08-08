Appeal after man, 21, dies in crash in Hampshire

The 21-year-old was driving a Peugeot 308 in Aldershot when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Police were called just after 5.20pm on Friday to Claycart road, near to the Wellington statue, off Bourley Road.

The man, who is from Farnborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

In a statement online, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.

‘In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicle and/or the collision please call us.

‘Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210312832 .

Alternatively, you can submit information online here by clicking this link.

