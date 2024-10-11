Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dispersal order has been put in place at an anti-social behaviour hotspot following an arrest.

Officers detained a 15-year-old on suspicion of assault following an incident in the St Albans Park area of Leigh Park. Havant Police reported on Facebook that patrols have been stepped up in the area, with several arrests being made in the same vicinity last month alongside dispersal orders.

“Reports of anti-social behaviour in St Albans Park was followed by a quick and effective police response,” the force said. “Officers have engaged with the disruptive youths causing a 15-year-old to be arrested for assault and a 16-year-old who has been dealt with for possession of Class B drugs.

Another dispersal order has been implemented in the St Albans Park area of Havant, with a 15-year-old being arrested. | Havant Police

“The area was then quickly cleared with police remaining in the area to protect the peace for other members of the community wishing to use the park and local shops. This behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work hard to protect those affected and support our partners in working together to keep our community safe and welcoming to all.”

Patrols have been stepped up as a result of the anti-social behaviour. | Havant Police

The force said a dispersal order will be enforced over the next two days under the Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Havant Police said this will “give officers more powers to request disruptive persons to leave the area”. Under the act, individuals or groups can be asked to leave a locality and be forbidden from returning while the dispersal order is in place. Failing to comply with officers can result in an arrest.

Police patrols have been stepped up in recent weeks following reports from the public. A 12-year-old boy was arrested in early September on suspicion of causing criminal damage and common assault. He was bailed with conditions not to enter the St Albans Park area. This resulted in a dispersal order being issued. Another was implemented after a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of “various criminal damage incidents”. A third youth, aged 11, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of criminal damage incidents.

As previously reported in The News, Havant Police said: “As with our other recent arrests, he also has conditions not to attend the area. All three youths also have curfews and non-association conditions. We will continue to deal with those that affect our communities adversely and will be patrolling the area when on duty.”