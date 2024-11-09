Arrest made after girl, 12, was groped by a man while waiting for a bus

Police have arrested a man after a distressed schoolgirl, 12, was groped by man while waiting for bus.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 58-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause a female to engage in sexual activity. He remains in police custody and police have renewed the appeal for witness to come forward as the investigation continues.

The victim was approached by a stranger at a bus stop in Barncroft Way in Havant on November 6 between 5pm and 5.10pm.

A girl, 12, was alleged to have been groped by a man in Barncroft Way, Havant | Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man, aged in his 60s, chatted to the girl briefly before touching her inappropriately over her clothes. “The girl called for help from members of the public and the man left the area,” the force added. “She was not physically hurt.”

The man is described as being mixed race or with tanned skin, very short grey hair and of a large build. he was wearing dark trousers, a cream-coloured puffer coat and a baseball cap.

Police said: “Officers will be in the area today carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers. If you recognise the description of this man, were in the area at the time, or have any information that could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240484373.”