Arrest made after girl, 12, was groped by a man while waiting for a bus
A 58-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause a female to engage in sexual activity. He remains in police custody and police have renewed the appeal for witness to come forward as the investigation continues.
The victim was approached by a stranger at a bus stop in Barncroft Way in Havant on November 6 between 5pm and 5.10pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man, aged in his 60s, chatted to the girl briefly before touching her inappropriately over her clothes. “The girl called for help from members of the public and the man left the area,” the force added. “She was not physically hurt.”
The man is described as being mixed race or with tanned skin, very short grey hair and of a large build. he was wearing dark trousers, a cream-coloured puffer coat and a baseball cap.
Police said: “Officers will be in the area today carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers. If you recognise the description of this man, were in the area at the time, or have any information that could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240484373.”
Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.