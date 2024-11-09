Arrest made after man tried to grab girl at Alver Valley Country Park - police appeal for witnesses
Police said that at around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 3, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man she did not know at Alver Valley Country Park, who then took hold of her arm and her waist. The girl pushed the man away before running to safety. The incident is described as occurring in the woods near to the main car park, next to a blue pole with a yellow sign.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said they have arrested a man but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They said: “Officers have been making a number of enquiries since this incident was reported to us, including scoping for local CCTV. As part of these enquiries we have now arrested a 42-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of sexual assault on a female under 13.
“We are now in a position where we would like to hear from any members of the public who might have information to assist our enquiries.
“The area in which this occurred is a popular country park, which is used in particular by dog walkers, and we believe it would have been relatively busy on that afternoon.
“Were you in the park at around 12.30pm? Perhaps you were filming or taking photos on your phone and may have captured something suspicious or a man matching the description below? Or were you driving in the area and have dash cam that may have captured something that could assist our enquiries?
“The man involved is reportedly white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of skinny build with a scruffy beard and shoulder length hair which is brown with some grey. He was wearing a light red jacket/fleece and grey trousers.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240479687. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form atcrimestoppers-uk.org.”