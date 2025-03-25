A woman has been arrested in Portsmouth after reports were made of someone carrying a knife in public.

The 54-year-old was arrested on Duke Crescent just after 12.37 on Tuesday, March 25 after police were alerted to the incident. The woman remains in custody and has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 12.37pm to reports of a woman in Duke Crescent in possession of a knife.

“A 54-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class B - Cannabis.

“She is currently in police custody.”