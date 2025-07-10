Arrest update after large haul of drugs, weapons and cash seized at Gunwharf Quays

Police have given an update after a man was arrested when a large haul of drugs, weapons and cash were seized at Gunwharf Quays last month.

Police have seized a large quantity of drugs, weapons, and £15k from an address in Gunwharf Quays. | Portsmouth Police

Officers burst into an address before confiscating bundles of narcotics and £15,000 in cash, as reported.

A safe filled to bursting with illegal substances was discovered before a man was arrested. Giving an update, police have now said: “He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

The force previously said: “St. Thomas and Eastney & Milton Neighbourhoods Policing Teams have been working hard to develop intelligence received from members of the public. We conducted a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Gunwharf Quays and the result speaks for itself.”

Emergency personnel seized £15,000 in cash, one knuckleduster, one Machete, cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms, ketamine, ecstasy, cannabis, edibles, steroids, THC vapes, and other suspected narcotics.

“As it stands, the matter is still under investigation and the suspect remains on bail, but we are highlighting the importance of the teams’ perseverance and our relentless pursuit of criminals,” the force previously added. “We also aim to draw your attention to the importance of community working with police.”