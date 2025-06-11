Southsea man Charlie Jeans appears in court accused of Samantha Murphy's murder

A Southsea man accused of murdering “kind” Samantha Murphy has appeared in court.

Samantha Murphy | Police

Charlie Jeans, 30, of Margate Road, appeared in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court having been charged with the murder of mum-of-three Samantha.

The 32-year-old’s body was found at a property on Wadham Road, North End, at 7.37am on Thursday June 5 sparking a police manhunt which led to four people being arrested.

The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute

Jeans, though, was the first person to be charged. During the brief appearance in court, the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday. No plea has been entered. He remains remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, police said a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on conditional bail until 9 September whilst enquiries continue.

The other two men arrested on suspicion of murder, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant, have been released on conditional bail until 5 September.

Samantha’s family released a tribute on Tuesday describing her as a “bright” and “compassionate” soul. The tribute read: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.