Southsea man Charlie Jeans appears in court accused of Samantha Murphy's murder
Charlie Jeans, 30, of Margate Road, appeared in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court having been charged with the murder of mum-of-three Samantha.
The 32-year-old’s body was found at a property on Wadham Road, North End, at 7.37am on Thursday June 5 sparking a police manhunt which led to four people being arrested.
Jeans, though, was the first person to be charged. During the brief appearance in court, the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday. No plea has been entered. He remains remanded in custody.
On Tuesday, police said a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on conditional bail until 9 September whilst enquiries continue.
The other two men arrested on suspicion of murder, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant, have been released on conditional bail until 5 September.
Samantha’s family released a tribute on Tuesday describing her as a “bright” and “compassionate” soul. The tribute read: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.
“She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, the bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings, and the fun-loving auntie who adored her nieces and nephews.
“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.