It follows an incident on the afternoon of September 23, 2022, during which Binks punched a stranger on High Street, Eastleigh. The victim, in his 60s, had just been catching up with a friend when he was set upon by Binks, who hit him in the face.

During sentencing, the judge told Binks: “I have watched the CCTV of the incident. You walk away, strutting, behaving like an arrogant thug.

“It was an extremely unpleasant offence and you decided to act like that. You like violence and showing off.”

As well as the 24 months he will now spend behind bars, Binks must also serve three months concurrent for failing to appear at court, having twice gone on the run from police, eventually being located in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. Binks will also now be subject to a five-year restraining order, preventing him from having any contact with the victim in this case.

Speaking after the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Douglas Gould, said: “Firstly, I must thank the victim in this case for supporting our investigation and ensuring justice could be served.

“I know this won’t erase the memory of what happened that evening, but I really hope he can take some comfort from the fact that Binks is now locked up and can’t harm any other innocent person.

“On the afternoon of the incident, the victim was simply going about his day when he was subjected to an unprovoked and horrific attack.

“Everyone should be able to go out without having to fear an assault such as this one. I truly hope this sends a message to others who think this type of behaviour is acceptable.

“It isn’t acceptable and we will always do everything in our power to ensure offenders are brought to justice and locked away.

“I also want to place on record my thanks to all involved in achieving this outcome. Our joint work, while trying to locate Binks, meant we carried on pursuing him until he was eventually brought before the court.

“He felt he could evade justice, and it has been a long process to get to this stage, but Binks is finally where he needs to be.”