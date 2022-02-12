Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward following the incident that took place at around 4am on Friday, February 11.

At that time the victim was cycling past Selwyn Gardens when she spotted a couple arguing in a doorway.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Picture: PA

A man then followed the woman on the bicycle for a short distance at around 4.20am, before jumping out of his car and grabbing the lady by the arm, accusing her of stealing his mobile phone.

It is then alleged that he order the woman to get into the car to search her before fleeing the scene down Royston Avenue towards Broadlands Avenue.

Hampshire police said: ‘The man is described as being white, aged between 50 and 60, approximately 5ft 4ins tall with fair hair and a cut off fringe. He was seen wearing a dark duffle coat and glasses.

‘Officers have carried out initial enquiries – including house-to-house – but are now asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward. Likewise if you have any CCTV footage or dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area at the time, please report this to police.

‘It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public, but officers will be conducting routine, high-visibility patrols in the area for reassurance purposes.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, and quote reference number 44220058188.

