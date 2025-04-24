Attempted murder arrest after man mowed down by car amid poaching incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two arrests have been made over the attempted murder of a man who was mowed down in a field by a car and left with life changing injuries following a suspected poaching incident.

A man in his 50s was struck in a hit and run incident after confronting a group of men he had seen in a field near Hurstbourne Tarrant, close to Andover. The men reportedly got into a vehicle which then hit the victim before fleeing the scene.

Officers previously arrested a 37-year-old man from Totton on suspicion of attempted murder, he was this week re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following further evidence coming to light.

A 60-year-old woman from Totton was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Police were called at 11.09pm on Thursday 24 October to what was initially reported as a suspected poaching incident on Netherton Road.

Police said: “The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries but has since been discharged. Our investigation continues, and we ask that anyone with information calls 101 with reference 44240464242.

“You can also submit information via our website - https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ ”