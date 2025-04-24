Police already preparing to stamp out trouble between Portsmouth and Southampton next season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The south coast derby clash makes a comeback in the league for the first time in 13 years - with excitement already building from supporters.
Pompey’s heroic survival in the Championship alongside Saints embarrassing relegation from the Premier League in record time ensures the old foes will lock horns once again.
However, the last time the team’s met in a senior competitive fixture on September 24, 2019, missiles were thrown at fans and officers when the teams met in the Carabao Cup. A total of seven men were jailed for a combined total of 12 years after a "large scale disorder" which included a horse being punched twice by a Pompey fan.
Judge William Ashworth said at the sentencing: “Both groups, Portsmouth and Southampton groups, were exchanging threats and goading each other, and if the police had not been there then this turbulence of threats and aggression from both groups would simply have boiled over into a vast running battle in the residential streets of Portsmouth and the damage and the results of that violence would have been wide ranging.”
Going further back to 2004, 94 fans of both clubs were arrested after violence erupted after full-time. A 14-year-old girl became the youngest ever female to be banned from football matches, whilst a 10-year-old boy from Gosport was also slapped with a three-year ban for violent conduct.
In 1984, the clubs met at Fratton Park in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 78 years. During the FA Cup game, £20,000 of damage was caused after the match and 18 people taken to hospital.
The history of the fixture has previously led to Hampshire Police drafting in extra resources. And the force will be taking a zero tolerance approach once again as they intend to "make sure it is a safe match for all".
A spokesperson said: "We know what this match means to both sets of fans and we are working closely with both clubs to help make sure that the fans are able to enjoy the upcoming games.
"Our Dedicated Football Unit has well established relationships with both clubs and their fan groups, and as with any football match, we will work together to ensure our policing operation is carefully planned to meet the needs of these two matches next season."
Fans will find out the date of the two derby dates at 9am on Thursday, June 26. The 2025-26 Championship season kicks off on Friday, August 8.
Watch footage of the violent disorder scenes in 2019 above.