Off-road motorbike riders crashed on dirt track beneath M275, police say

Two off-road motorbike riders collided with each other on a dirt track beneath the M275 on Saturday, police have now said.

The injured men being stretchered beneath the M275 | Supplied

A huge emergency service response of around 10 police vehicles, five ambulances and an air ambulance rushed to the scene by Lakeside, close to the Village Hotel, shortly before 3pm, as reported.

Emergency vehicles were seen beneath the flyover in Lakeside Drive before medics were seen treating two people on the dirt track. They were then placed on stretchers and carried a short distance before being placed in ambulances and taken to hospital.

Emergency crews beneath M275 after suspected crash | Reece Edwards

Now police have provided details of the incident, with a spokesperson telling The News: “At 2.48pm yesterday (12 April) police were called to a service dirt road that runs alongside the M275, following a report of a collision between two off-road motorbikes.

“Two men in their 30s were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.”

A person who saw the aftermath of the crash said: “There were two scrambler type motorbikes on the pathway that runs alongside the water on the other side of Mountbatten footpath. They probably shouldn’t be riding along that path, and looks like they had an accident. Hope they’re ok.”

Another witness said: “Motorbikes ride alongside that footpath and under the bridge so they could have had an accident.

“There were two people (injured). There were over 10 police cars and about five ambulances with an air ambulance also landing.”

Another person said the crash involved motorcyclists, which looked “serious”.