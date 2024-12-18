A Hayling Island care home is being investigated by police and social services over allegations of physical abuse and neglect - including residents being hit and made to sleep in their own faeces.

Alton House Care Home in St Leonard’s Avenue, Hayling Island | Google

Alton House Care Home in St Leonard’s Avenue is under the microscope as a number of incidents involving staff are probed by the authorities.

Vulnerable people are now being safeguarded at the care home which is run by Alton Care Group. The company also owns Alton Manor Care Home in Southsea.

Police have confirmed they are looking into four alleged assaults against residents by staff on December 5 and 6.

One person, whose elderly mother is a resident at the Alton Care Group home, told The News: “The care home is under serious investigation for abusing and neglecting patients.

“There are allegations of staff hitting residents, not feeding or cleaning them, so they are sleeping in their own urine and faeces. The abuse includes physical and verbal attacks.

“Familties need to be aware so they can make arrangements for their loved ones to be moved.”

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating following four reports of assault between Thursday 5 and Friday 6 December at the Alton House care home in Hayling Island.

“Police enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "We cannot provide further comment while investigations are ongoing. Hampshire County Council will follow procedures to safeguard vulnerable residents in partnership with relevant organisations as required."

Alton Care Group has been approached for comment.