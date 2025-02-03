Non-league footballer in a coma after horror crash on the hard shoulder of the M27

A Hampshire non-league footballer is in a coma with "life-changing, and potentially life-threatening" injuries after a serious collision on the M27

Bashley Football Club player Jordan Chiedozie was travelling back from Saturday’s Southern League match at Tavistock with club physio Reighan Taylor, when they pulled over onto the hard-shoulder of the eastbound M27 between junctions 2 and 3 to investigate a flat tyre.

The club said they were both outside the vehicle when it was hit from behind by another car at around 10.30pm. Jordan was taken to Southampton General Hospital suffering multiple broken bones and other physical injuries and remains in a controlled coma.

Jordan Chiedozie (number 12) | Dave Haines

A statement from the club said Reighan was not hurt physically, but obviously has ‘suffered severe trauma’. She was able to use her skills to provide immediate, although in such circumstances, very basic, first aid to Jordan at the scene.

It said the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Jordan and his family, as well as with Reighan, at what is a difficult time for all connected with Bashley FC.

In view of the seriousness of the situation the Southern League agreed to a request to postpone the team’s home match against Thatcham Town which was due to have taken place tomorrow (Tuesday, February 4).

Bashley FC team manager David Lewis said: “Everyone at the club is completely stunned by what happened, and our thoughts at the moment are far more with Jordan and his family, and with Reighan, than they are with football.

“Jordan’s team-mates are understandingly in bits and I am certain would not want to play so soon after this terrible accident, and in such circumstances I would certainly not want to give a team-talk. Therefore we have applied for Tuesday’s match to be postponed.

“We are in close touch with Jordon’s immediate family, and will do all that we can to support them at this awful time.”

Bashley FC chairman Steve Lewis added: “Our Bashley football family are heartbroken by this news and still trying to come to terms with the tragic events that occurred after our game on Saturday. We are all together in wishing Jordan and Reighan the deepest of love and well wishes”

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson has confirmed that officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision between the silver Mercedes SLK and the stationary black VW Golf and are appealing for witnesses to come forward and quote incident number 44250048653.

A 44-year-old woman from Wraysbury, Windsor and Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has been bailed until May 1.