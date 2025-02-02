Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car drove into a stationary vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M27 last night, leaving one person with “potentially life-threatening injuries”.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm (February 1) with police being advised of a collision involving a silver Mercedes SLK and a black VW Golf between junction two and three. The golf was pulled over on the hard shoulder at the time and one of its occupants has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old woman from Wraysbury, Windsor and Maidenhead, who was driving the Mercedes, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“One of the occupants of the VW Golf was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, potentially life-threatening injuries. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident.

“Do you recall seeing either vehicle at any point while you were travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the M27, towards junction three?

“If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250048653. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.”

The arrested woman remains in police custody at this time.

The M27 was closed overnight in both directions while police investigated the incident, however, all lanes have now been reopened.

A National Highways South East spokesperson said: “All lanes are now OPEN on the M27 eastbound between J2 Ower and J3 Nursling following a collision. Traffic is flowing freely with no delays. Thank you for your patience.”