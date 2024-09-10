Tesco: Expensive bicycle worth hundreds of pounds stolen from outside supermarket in Petersfield

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 13:33 BST
A bicycle worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen from outside a supermarket.

The pedal cycle, valued at £800, was taken from outside Tesco in The Causeway, Petersfield. It was locked up to a bike rack but a male broke the lock and carried it away.

Police wish to speak to this man following the theft of a bicycle outside a Tesco supermarket in Petersfield. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to this investigation,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“He is described as white, with ginger hair and beard, aged in his 20s, wearing grey joggers and a black hoody with MAX written on it.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident or this man, please call 101 quoting reference 44240376813.”

