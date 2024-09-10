Tesco: Expensive bicycle worth hundreds of pounds stolen from outside supermarket in Petersfield
The pedal cycle, valued at £800, was taken from outside Tesco in The Causeway, Petersfield. It was locked up to a bike rack but a male broke the lock and carried it away.
“We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to this investigation,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
“He is described as white, with ginger hair and beard, aged in his 20s, wearing grey joggers and a black hoody with MAX written on it.
“If anyone has any information regarding this incident or this man, please call 101 quoting reference 44240376813.”