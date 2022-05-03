Shane McCarthy, 27, from Granby Grove, Southampton, was jailed for two years and nine months following the arson on January 8.

McCarthy broke into a property in Granby Grove, Southampton, after gaining entry through the kitchen window.

The two men locked themselves into a bedroom, with McCarthy shouting outside.

Having failed to open the bedroom door, McCarthy stopped shouting before the two victims heard popping sounds with the fire alarm going off.

The two men then left the house which they could see was being filled up with smoke. There was also a fire on top of the kitchen stove.

Despite no sign of McCarthy police arrived before he returned to the address and was arrested.

Due to the incident there was fire damage to the cooker and hob, as well as significant smoke damage to the ceilings.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘This incident left the victims in genuine fear for their lives and could quite easily have had tragic consequences.

‘By putting McCarthy behind bars, a dangerous individual has been taken off the streets and we hope this result reassures our communities that we will do all we can to get justice for victims of crime.’

McCarthy was jailed for arson when he appeared at Southampton Crown Court