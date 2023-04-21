Deviant Donald Smith, 44, of Malvern Road, turned to revenge porn to strike back against the female – landing him an appearance at court with the threat of jail.

Smith appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court over a charge of disclosing a sexual photograph/film of the woman on December 27, 2021, with the ‘intention of causing that individual distress’.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was also charged with an offence of sending an offensive/indecent public communication of ‘nude images that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character’ on the same day.

Smith will now be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 19. He was granted unconditional bail.

The case was previously adjourned from March 16 for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Smith will find out next month if he will be sent to jail.