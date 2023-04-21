Notorious shoplifter took knife into Southsea store and stole goods worth almost £600
A notorious shoplifter who took a knife into a Southsea store admitted stealing goods worth almost £600 from Portsmouth shops in a series of incidents.
Tamara Cassidy, 36, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea admitted five counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and a single charge of possessing a Class B drug when appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
The charges relate to four incidents of shoplifting between February 16 and February 19 in which almost £500 worth of goods were taken from the Co-op store on New Road.
The charges also relate to an incident on February 5 in which £91.34 worth of products were taken from Sainsbury’s on Albert Road. The final incident on April 2 saw Cassidy take a knife into Co-op store on Great Southsea Street.
Cassidy was remanded into custody and will now appear at Portsmouth Court Court on Wednesday, April 27 for sentence.