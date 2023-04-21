Notorious shoplifter took knife into Southsea store and stole goods worth almost £600

Tamara Cassidy, 36, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea admitted five counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and a single charge of possessing a Class B drug when appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The charges also relate to an incident on February 5 in which £91.34 worth of products were taken from Sainsbury’s on Albert Road. The final incident on April 2 saw Cassidy take a knife into Co-op store on Great Southsea Street.

Cassidy was remanded into custody and will now appear at Portsmouth Court Court on Wednesday, April 27 for sentence.

