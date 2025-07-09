Blitz on crime and antisocial behaviour in Portsmouth this summer is welcomed
Portsmouth has signed up to the initiative which will see officers on the seafront and areas of high anti-social behaviour during peak times – with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police set to get an extra 65 officers this year as part of the government’s Plan For Change.
More than 500 towns and cities have signed up to the Home Secretary’s Safer Streets summer crackdown, including Portsmouth which is one of 28 hotspots in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight taking part.
The news has been welcomed by Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South who said the extra police presence will also be supported by enforcement action by police, councils and other local partners. He said that under the previous government, shoplifting soared to record levels, ‘with a staggering 70% increase in their last two years in office alone’.
As previously reported by The News, Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has developed a bespoke local action plan which include increased visible town centre policing and ramping up the use of targeted enforcement powers against troublemakers – including banning perpetrators from hotspots.
Extra foot patrols will also be carried out with officers, PCSOs and Special Constables working closely with Community Safety partners, businesses and community groups to help reduce crime.
The Home Office, alongside police, retailers and industry are also launching a new Tackling Retail Crime Together Strategy, which will use shared data to assist in disrupting not just organised criminal gangs, but all types of perpetrators including prolific offenders who are stealing to fund an addiction and ‘opportunist’ offenders.
Mr Morgan said: “The Conservatives decimated neighbourhood policing whilst crimes like shoplifting and street theft were spiralling out of control. That was the Tory legacy on law and order, and communities like ours in Portsmouth paid the price.
“I welcome this crackdown, which will make a real difference to people in Portsmouth. We all want to see our sea front and high streets free from thugs and thieves.
“As part of this Government’s Plan for Change, we are putting 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs back on the streets by the end of the Parliament.”
PCC Donna Jones said that the lighter evenings and end of the school year always creates an extra demand on the police service and that ‘crime reports show anti-social behaviour, retail and street crime can escalate which takes up valuable resources’.
She said: "I’m committed to taking back our town centres this summer with a positive police presence and targeted action against crime.
“I want our town and city centres to be vibrant, welcoming places where businesses thrive and people feel safe to come and shop, socialise and live.
“That’s why I continue to invest in specialist ASB wardens, City Centre Policing Units and Local Bobbies.
“Their vital work has already contributed to a 6.3% reduction in ASB-related crime over the past year.
“However, more can always be done.”
The Safer Streets Summer Initiative will run until September 30, with data collected monthly and fed back to the Home Office.