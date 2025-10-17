Body found near M275 in Portsmouth as police probe "sudden death"

Police are at the scene after a body was found near the M275.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

A police tent has been put up in Wharf Road, near Vivid’s offices, after a “sudden death” was reported after 10am this morning. Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 10:15am this morning (Friday 17 October) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

More information when we get it.