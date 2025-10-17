Breaking
Body found near M275 in Portsmouth as police probe "sudden death"
Police are at the scene after a body was found near the M275.
A police tent has been put up in Wharf Road, near Vivid’s offices, after a “sudden death” was reported after 10am this morning. Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 10:15am this morning (Friday 17 October) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
More information when we get it.