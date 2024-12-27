Body of a man found in Eastney East Battery on Boxing Day
Police were called to Eastney East Battery on Thursday, December 26 after reports that a body had been found. Officers are continuing their enquiries into the incident and will be in the area today.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, December 26), with reports that the body of a man had been found at Eastney East Battery, Southsea Esplanade in Portsmouth. Officers may be seen in the area today whilst we continue to carry out enquiries.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but at this stage we are not treating it as suspicious.”
As soon as we have any further information on the incident we will provide an update.