Body of man found at Southsea address as police and paramedics attend
The body of a man was found at a Southsea address.
Police confirmed to The News a man in his 60s was found at an address on Chewter Close just before 7.30pm on Sunday.
Police and paramedics were seen in the road attending the incident. No one has been arrested.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.20pm on Sunday, 27 July, after the body of a man in his 60s was found at an address on Chewter Road.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”