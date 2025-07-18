Body of man in 60s found resulting in three men being arrested

Three arrested men have been released by police after the body of a man in his 60s was discovered.

The men, aged 37, 41 and 43, are no longer suspects over the death of the man in Richmond Road, Southampton, on Wednesday (July 16).

Police said they are no longer treating the man’s death as suspicious with a file being prepared for the coroner, who will establish the cause of death.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: "Following new information as part of our investigation into the death of a man in Richmond Road, Southampton, on Wednesday, three men who had been arrested have been released with no further action taken.

"We have been conducting enquiries into the cause of death of a man in his 60s from Southampton, and based on all the evidence available to us we are no longer treating his death as suspicious.

"The exact cause of death will now be a matter for the coroner, and we will continue to prepare a file for them. His family have been informed of this update and have been supported by officers."