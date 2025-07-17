Man arrested after exposing his genitals through a pair of black tights in Gosport horrifying public
Officers were called following reports of a man flashing people at an Esso Fuel Station in Fareham Road, Gosport. Police were alerted about the deviant behaviour at around 1.45pm on Monday (July 14).
In a social media statement, Fareham Police said a male aged between 60 and 70, with a grey beard and wearing a high visibility jacket and a black tights, was causing a nuisance.
The force added: “The man was located by officers with his genitals exposed through his tights, and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. We believe that several members of public were present at the time of this incident.
“Did you see anything? If you believe you have witnessed this incident, you can report it via 101 quoting the reference: 44250313343.”