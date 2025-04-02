Body of woman in 40s found at Waterlooville address by police

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A body of a woman in her 40s was found at an address in what police are describing as an “unexpected” death.

St George’s Walk, WaterloovilleSt George’s Walk, Waterlooville
St George’s Walk, Waterlooville | Google

Police were seen on Friday morning at a property in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, where the woman’s body was found.

Detectives are not treating the death as suspicious currently as enquiries are carried out. No one has been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, on Friday 28 March, and discovered the body of a woman in her 40s.

“Her death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious, at this time. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:PoliceWaterlooville
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice