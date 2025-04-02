Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body of a woman in her 40s was found at an address in what police are describing as an “unexpected” death.

St George’s Walk, Waterlooville | Google

Police were seen on Friday morning at a property in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, where the woman’s body was found.

Detectives are not treating the death as suspicious currently as enquiries are carried out. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, on Friday 28 March, and discovered the body of a woman in her 40s.

“Her death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious, at this time. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”