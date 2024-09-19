Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy has been arrested for committing various offences in Leigh Park.

Officers from the Battins and West Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team detained the boy yesterday morning (September 18). He is the third youth to be arrested in the area of St Albans Road after the police started clamping down on anti-social behaviour.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for several criminal damage incidents in the St Albans Road area of Leigh Park. He is the third boy to be detained. | Havant Police

The first boy, aged 12, was detained on September 10 on suspicion of causing criminal damage and common assault. A 15-year-old male was arrested two days later on suspicion of criminal damage offences.

A dispersal order was implemented in the locality, which forbade groups from congregating in an area at the threat of arrest. Referring to the 11-year-old, Havant Police said: “This young person was interviewed in custody and has been bailed to attend court.”

They added: “As with our other recent arrests, he also has conditions not to attend the area. All three youths also have curfews and non-association conditions. We will continue to deal with those that affect our communities adversely and will be patrolling the area when on duty.”