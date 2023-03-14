Police previously said three boys suffered minor injuries after Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh amid reports of an intruder armed with a knife entering the site at 2.20pm on Thursday. Pupils and staff went into lockdown procedures.

NOW READ: Flasher jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three boys suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of five or six boys who had entered the school grounds but no knife injuries were suffered, according to Hampshire Police.

Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh Picture: Google

Now police have confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old who is currently in police custody. The boy from Botley has been arrested on suspicion of affray and causing a disturbance on educational premises, police confirmed today.

SEE ALSO: Pompey fan banned

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesman said last week: ‘Due to the nature of the report, armed officers were deployed alongside unarmed officers.

‘On arrival, Barton Peveril College had closed down the grounds. No weapon was located and at this time no knife-related injuries have been reported.

‘Following extensive enquiries, three boys were identified as sustaining minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of five to six boys entering the college grounds. Police officers are supporting these victims.

‘We believe this group were seen shortly before in Grantham Park, Eastleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are working to identify them and find out the exact circumstances of why they were in the college, and what happened once they were.’