Boy, 12, arrested after attempted rape of girl, 11, at Priory Park in Bishop's Waltham

By Freddie Webb

Published 26th Sep 2025, 13:10 BST
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of trying to rape an 11-year-old girl in a park.

Officers detained the child following reports of an incident in Priory Park near Elizabeth Way, Bishop’s Waltham. The report was made at roughly 8.30pm on Tuesday (September 23).

Specialist officers are currently supporting the girl while police carry out their enquiries to establish what happened. The boy, from Bishop’s Waltham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of a girl under 13.

A boy has been arrested following the attempted rape of an 11-year-old girl in Priory Park, Bishop's Waltham.placeholder image
A boy has been arrested following the attempted rape of an 11-year-old girl in Priory Park, Bishop's Waltham. | Google Street View

He has been bailed with conditions. Officers have been speaking to local residents, going from house to house to interview a number of young people who were in the park at the time of the incident.

Acting Inspector Ed Hurst, from the Winchester district, said: “We know this incident will be concerning for the local community. While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this incident, and the impact it will have on the local community, we do believe it is an isolated incident.

“An investigation is ongoing and over the coming days officers will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish what took place. We would ask people not to speculate on the incident. If you do have any information, contact us directly by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250431539. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

