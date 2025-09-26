Arrest made after 98 parcel thefts reported in Hampshire in under a month

A man has been arrested after a number of thefts were reported where parcels were said to be delivered when they had not.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man from Swindon was arrested on suspicions of theft on Thursday, September 25 after there were 98 reports of parcels being stolen between Sunday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 23. The incident all took place in the Test Valley and Winchester Districts which includes Denmead, Wickham and Bishops Waltham.

In the reported thefts, the customers received a notification confirming that the parcel had been delivered. It was either accompanied with an image as proof of delivery at a location they did not recognise, or the image was blank, and that the GPS data provided for the delivery location is incorrect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating reports of parcel thefts, mainly in the Test Valley and Winchester districts, have made an arrest. In the reports received, customers report receiving notifications to say parcels have been delivered when they have not.

“Those reporting said that they do not recognise the location in the image on the proof of delivery, or that the image was blank, and that the GPS data provided for the delivery location is incorrect.

“Officers have been making enquiries to establish whether all the reports we have received are linked, and whether any criminal offences have been committed. We have also been in contact with the delivery company.”

Police have confirmed the arrested man has been released from custody but remains under investigation as it carries out further enquiries.