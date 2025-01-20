Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy has been arrested after members of the public stopped the theft of an e-bike.

The 16-year-old remains in police custody following the incident in South Street, Chichester, yesterday morning (January 19).

Officers rushed to the scene following reports a teenager had attempted to take an e-bike from its owner by the junction with West Pallant. Local residents intervened before the boy could ride away with the bike.

He has been detained on suspicion of attempted robbery and other offences. Sussex Police said: “A 16-year-old boy from Chichester was arrested by officers nearby on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of cannabis and theft of a pedal cycle.

“He remains in custody at this time. The incident and events leading up to it took place in a busy area of town and police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone approached by a boy on a bike in South Street.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, or submit a report online quoting the serial 288 of 19/01.