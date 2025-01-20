Boy, 16, arrested after locals stop him from stealing e-bike in Chichester

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:23 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
A boy has been arrested after members of the public stopped the theft of an e-bike.

The 16-year-old remains in police custody following the incident in South Street, Chichester, yesterday morning (January 19).

Officers rushed to the scene following reports a teenager had attempted to take an e-bike from its owner by the junction with West Pallant. Local residents intervened before the boy could ride away with the bike.

A boy has been arrested after trying to steal an e-bike in Chichester, with members of the public intervening.A boy has been arrested after trying to steal an e-bike in Chichester, with members of the public intervening.
He has been detained on suspicion of attempted robbery and other offences. Sussex Police said: “A 16-year-old boy from Chichester was arrested by officers nearby on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of cannabis and theft of a pedal cycle.

“He remains in custody at this time. The incident and events leading up to it took place in a busy area of town and police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone approached by a boy on a bike in South Street.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, or submit a report online quoting the serial 288 of 19/01.

