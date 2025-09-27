Boy stabbed in Portsmouth street as four teenagers arrested - police update

Police have given an update into their probe after a teenage boy was stabbed with four males arrested after a brawl in Portsmouth.

Stubbington Avenue stabbing | Supplied

Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday (27 September) amid reports of an “altercation involving a large group of people” in Stubbington Avenue, North End, in which a boy was stabbed.

A force spokesperson said on Saturday: “A 16-year-old boy sustained some suspected stab wounds to his arm, however these are not life-threatening. Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, and police have arrested four people.

“A 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy have all been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.”

Now the force has given an update, telling The News: “They have all been bailed with conditions until 27 December. The investigation continues and police will be following up all available lines of enquiry.”

Inspector Janine Sanger previously said: “We know that any form of violence, but particularly involving young people, is of concern to the community.

“We want you to be reassured that this is being investigated thoroughly to establish the full facts, and officers promptly arrested four people after this assault was reported.

“You may therefore see police officers in the area conducting enquiries as our investigation continues. If you have any information or concerns please do not hesitate to speak to an officer, or make contact with police over the phone or online.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44250437183. You can also contact police online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/