Two boys arrested for arson "with intent to endanger life" as fire engulfs Gosport tree spreading across flats

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:40 BST
Vicious flames spread across several flats in Gosport - with two young boys arrested on suspicion of arson.

Several fire crews rushed to the scene in Hambrook Road, Gosport, after smoke could be seen pluming into the sky. Video footage captured at the scene shows the fire billowing from a tree yesterday afternoon (June 19) at roughly 6pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said officers were deployed to the Forton area just after 6.15pm following reports of a “large fire”. “The incident was dealt with by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and damage was caused to four flats by the fire,” they added.

Police are investigating a tree fire which destroyed several garages and damaged properties in Hambrook Road, Gosport.placeholder image
Police are investigating a tree fire which destroyed several garages and damaged properties in Hambrook Road, Gosport. | John Skippy

“We’re now carrying out an arson investigation, and as part of our enquiries, two boys aged 12 and 10 have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. They remain in custody at this time. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers.”

Fire service response

Emergency service personnel had to be deployed from several stations to deal with the blaze. The fire started from a 12ft tree and spread rapidly to nearby garages and properties.

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire erupted from a tree and destroyed several garages in Hambrook Road, Gosport.placeholder image
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire erupted from a tree and destroyed several garages in Hambrook Road, Gosport. | John Skippy
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire erupted from a tree and destroyed several garages in Hambrook Road, Gosport.placeholder image
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire erupted from a tree and destroyed several garages in Hambrook Road, Gosport. | John Skippy

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Havant, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester, Southsea and Gosport responded to the property where the fire had spread to four garages which have been 100 per cent damaged by fire. The fire also damaged the back of five properties.

“Firefighters used three sets of breathing apparatus, three jets, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.” No one was injured in the inferno.

It took several hours for the situation to be brought under control. The stop message was given at 8.02pm, with the incident being handed over to the police. The force has issued an appeal for anyone with further information to get in touch with them. People are urged to call 101, quoting 44250270262.

