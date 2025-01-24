Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave female bus driver has been praised for ensuring the safety of her passengers after a knife attack this morning.

Police arrested a man after innocent people were terrorised in Gosport around 5.45am as the male attacked passing cars and buses with a knife, police said.

The man slashed tyres on a number of cars and was behaving in a threatening way in Queens Road, Stoke Road and Elmhurst Road, the force added.

Footage emerged on social media of the male attacking a First Bus with a knife before the female driver was able to pull away with no one harmed.

Praise has now been heaped on the brave driver. A First Bus spokesperson said: “The safety and well-being of our customers, drivers and the public is our number one priority, and we’d like to thank our driver who calmly and professionally handled the situation to ensure everyone on board was safe.”

Locals on social media have also expressed their gratitude to the driver. “Well done to the E2 bus driver at 6.30am this morning for keeping all his passengers safe after a knife attack,” one person wrote.

People responding to the comment also hailed the woman. One person said: “Well done to her. She deserves company and council recognition for that.”

Another wrote: “Lady bus driver and she did well keeping her cool.”

A third posted: “Must have been a scary experience. Glad everyone and the driver is ok.”

A fourth added: “Massive well done keeping calm and safe when something scary like that.”

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said earlier: “We’ve received a number of calls from members of the public in Gosport, relating to a man with a knife causing damage to vehicles and behaving in a threatening manner in Queens Road, Stoke Road and Elmhurst Road.

“Officers were called at 5.54am this morning with reports that the man had slashed a number of car tyres with the knife. Further calls to police included reports that the man had been making efforts to cause damage to passing cars and buses in the area.

“A man, who sustained a hand injury during this time, was located and arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage, affray and possession of a knife in a public place, before being taken to hospital for treatment to this injury. Attending officers have also seized a knife.”

Police have confirmed that the man is in hospital at this time and they are continuing their enquiries to “establish the full extent of this incident and identify those affected.”

No other members of the public were reported injured in the incident but police are asking for anyone that was affected by it, and has not spoken to the police, to get in touch.

The police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting 44250034503. Alternatively, information can be submitted online via their website.