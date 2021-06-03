Buckland rape trial: Man accused of raping teenager says claim his defence is 'nonsense' is 'incorrect'

Police investigating a rape in Turner Road, Buckland, in Portsmouth on Sunday, September 20. Picture: Keith Woodland (200920-13)

Abdelrahman Adam, 18, was responding at Portsmouth Crown Court to the prosecution’s suggestion his evidence was a ‘pack of lies’.

Adam denies raping a 19-year-old woman in Turner Road, Buckland, after threatening her with a knife just after 12.30am on September 20 last year.

Continuing giving his evidence today claiming the sex was consensual, he answered questions from prosecutor Martyn Booth.

Mr Booth said: ‘This was as far removed from a moment of intimacy as you could imagine it, that’s the truth isn’t it?’

Speaking through an interpreter, Adam said: ‘No.’

Mr Booth added: ‘And your account of things, is - pure and simple - a pack of lies, utter nonsense?’

Adam, from Sudan, said: ‘Incorrect.’

The defendant told jurors his brother urged him to delete contact details of women from Portsmouth on his phone ‘because those girls put people into trouble’.

‘That’s why he asked me and himself to delete (details) of any girls,’ he said.

The teenage woman told jurors she had just ‘wanted to get home’ when Adam threatened her with a knife and raped her against a wall outside Ark Dickens Primary School.

CCTV footage shows Adam approaching Turner Road with a friend on an e-scooter, and leaving less than five minutes later.

He claims the teenage woman instigated sex and it was consensual but ‘strange’.

Character witnesses have today described him as friendly, polite, spiritual and that he would do ‘anything to help anyone out’.

One said he was ‘doing his best to make a better future and be more successful’.

Adrian Adams, managing director of We Care Homes, which works with unaccompanied minors, told jurors of Adam’s ‘trustworthiness’ and ‘dedication’.

William England, defending, closed his client’s case this afternoon.

Adam, of Gathore Road, Wood Green in London, denies rape.

