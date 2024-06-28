Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man gained entry to an elderly woman's house under false pretences before taking a large amount of cash from one of her drawers.

The man approached the woman in her 80s while she was in her front garden on Copnor Road, Portsmouth, between 9am and 10.20am on Monday, June 24. He acted as if they knew each other and asked to come inside to use the toilet and have a glass of water. When he was inside he stole a large amount of cash.

Police are now asking for any witnesses to come forward, or anyone that may recognise the description below:

White (with sun-tan)

50-60 years old

Around 5ft tall

Average build

Wearing a dark blue baseball cap, navy blue long sleeved t-shirt, navy blue trousers and black trainers

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the description of the man, or who saw a man of this description behaving suspiciously in the area.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage of Copnor Road, especially between Lovett Road and Allcot Road between 9:45am-10:30am. If you have any information which may assist in our investigation, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 44240266254.”