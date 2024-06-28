Large number of phones stolen from Havant Vodafone in the early hours as police appeal for witnesses
The individual gained access to Superdrug in West Street, Havant, and then managed to break into the stock room of the adjoining Vodafone store. They then managed to get away with a large number of phones with the incident happening between 2.20am and 3.05am on Monday, June 24.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of a large number of phones being stolen from the Vodafone store on West Street in Havant.
“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the West Street area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or to anyone who witnessed anyone in Prince George Street at around 3:40am.
“We are also urging anyone who has been approached by someone trying to sell them a phone under suspicious circumstances to take care and report this to us, as it could potentially be stolen goods. If you have any information which may assist in our investigation, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 44240265141.”
Police have advised you can also contact them via their website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report online via their website.