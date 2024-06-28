Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several phones have been stolen after someone broke into a shop’s stock room in the early hours of the morning.

The individual gained access to Superdrug in West Street, Havant, and then managed to break into the stock room of the adjoining Vodafone store. They then managed to get away with a large number of phones with the incident happening between 2.20am and 3.05am on Monday, June 24.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of a large number of phones being stolen from the Vodafone store on West Street in Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are also urging anyone who has been approached by someone trying to sell them a phone under suspicious circumstances to take care and report this to us, as it could potentially be stolen goods. If you have any information which may assist in our investigation, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 44240265141.”