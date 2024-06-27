Drug use and anti-social behaviour forces Gosport police officers to issue dispersal order near ferry terminal
The powers, where emergency personnel can force groups of people or individuals to move on from an area, will be in place until 3.59pm tomorrow. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said it was issued at 4pm yesterday afternoon (June 26).
The dispersal order covers the area around Haslar Marina, the Gosport Ferry terminal, Haslar Road, the B3333, parts of Gosport high street, Clarence Road, the vicinity of Gosport marina boatyard and other smaller streets.
These powers, which are authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, can stop individuals from congregating and stop them from returning within a specific period of time. Failure to comply can result in an arrest, as it is a criminal offence to not comply with an officer asking you to leave a dispersal order zone.
Individuals under 16 are usually taken home to their parents. Powers were issued across Southsea seafront in May in a bid to clamp down on criminal incidents.