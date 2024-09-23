Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police discovered a cannabis factory at a Portsmouth address - before a man was arrested and found with a hammer after a chase along the A27.

Police were called in the early hours of 19 September over suspicious activity at an address in Cardiff Road, Stamshaw. Officers were seen at the address last week for two days - raising concerns from locals.

A police spokesperson said: “While making enquiries at the address, police discovered a cannabis grow inside made up of approximately 100 plants. During this incident, police followed a vehicle on the A27, which was stopped on Little Heath Road near Fontwell, West Sussex.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a hammer. A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and drug driving.

Both men have been bailed with conditions until 19 December while enquiries continue.