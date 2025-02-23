Cannabis plants 'thrown out window' during Portsmouth police raid

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cannabis plants were “thrown out of a window” during a raid in Fratton that led to a man being arrested this morning.

Police carrying out raid in Fratton todayPolice carrying out raid in Fratton today
Police carrying out raid in Fratton today | Stu Vaizey

As reported, uniformed and undercover cops were spotted in an alleyway at the junction of New Road and Kingston Road around 11.30am.

Two police vans and a car were seen at the location with the force now revealing they attended an address “in connection with ongoing work into drug supply and cultivation”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police raid in Fratton Police raid in Fratton
Police raid in Fratton | Stu Vaizey

A force spokesperson said: “Once inside the property a cannabis grow was located with 17 plants, five plants appeared to have been thrown out of the window on police arrival.

“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession with intent to supply Class B. He remains in custody at this time.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice