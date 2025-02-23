Cannabis plants 'thrown out window' during Portsmouth police raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cannabis plants were “thrown out of a window” during a raid in Fratton that led to a man being arrested this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police carrying out raid in Fratton today | Stu Vaizey

As reported, uniformed and undercover cops were spotted in an alleyway at the junction of New Road and Kingston Road around 11.30am.

Two police vans and a car were seen at the location with the force now revealing they attended an address “in connection with ongoing work into drug supply and cultivation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police raid in Fratton | Stu Vaizey

A force spokesperson said: “Once inside the property a cannabis grow was located with 17 plants, five plants appeared to have been thrown out of the window on police arrival.

“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession with intent to supply Class B. He remains in custody at this time.”