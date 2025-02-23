Cannabis plants 'thrown out window' during Portsmouth police raid
As reported, uniformed and undercover cops were spotted in an alleyway at the junction of New Road and Kingston Road around 11.30am.
Two police vans and a car were seen at the location with the force now revealing they attended an address “in connection with ongoing work into drug supply and cultivation”.
A force spokesperson said: “Once inside the property a cannabis grow was located with 17 plants, five plants appeared to have been thrown out of the window on police arrival.
“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession with intent to supply Class B. He remains in custody at this time.”