Between 7am and 11.15am yesterday (March 3) two people forced their way in to a home in Hartley Road while the occupants were out.

They got in through the front door and a large quantity of cash was taken as well as a safe containing several items of high value jewellery. A car was also taken but recovered further along the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak with these two men following a burglary at an address on Hartley Road, Portsmouth on March 3, 2022

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries.

‘Did you see two people in the area at the time?

‘Perhaps you saw them outside with the safe or driving away in a gold Mercedes before they left it at the junction with Magdalen Road?

‘Maybe you have CCTV/Ring Doorbell or dashcam footage from the area at the time?

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises the two people pictured, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

‘We appreciate that you can’t see their faces, but the images may help jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time.

SEE ALSO: Woman jailed for attacking elderly man

‘The first person is described as: male, of slight build, wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and dark grey trainers with red and white stripping.

‘The second person is described as: male, of small to medium build, wearing a black cap, a dark grey/black coat, blue jeans and black trainers.’

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 44220086261.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron