Havant police reported the black wallet – containing the woman’s last picture of her deceased partner – went missing last month. It was bought by the lady’s late husband and contained a sentimental photograph of him wearing a suit.

The purse also had some cards – including an age concern card – and £150 cash inside. It was dropped between 8am and 8.15am outside One Stop in Middle Park Way on November 15.

The purse was dropped outside One Stop in Middle Park Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

Officers said the woman was desperate to find the purse and photograph due to the overwhelming emotional connection. After checking CCTV, they discovered it was picked up by a woman who was with a child on a school run.

Police made a public appeal on Friday evening on Facebook, and luckily, it was returned to its rightful owner. The post said the woman was ‘over the moon’ and her community spirit was ‘restored’.

Hayley Burden, police sergeant for Barncroft and Bedhampton neighbourhood policing team, made the appeal. She said: ‘As neighbourhood policing officers, we are right at the heart of the communities we serve.

‘We strive to not only tackle crime and issues causing concern to our residents, but also help them out and make life easier for them in any way we can.

‘With the power of our social media page and the help of Havant residents, we are thrilled that we were able to reunite the purse with its rightful owner.

‘The lady involved was blown away with the community support and spirit in trying to reunite her with her purse. Members of the community were extremely generous with their offers to fundraise to help replace any lost money, recognising that times are hard this year.

‘While incredibly touched by this offer, it was the purse and contents that held such sentimental value and simply could not be replaced. The lady’s faith in the Leigh Park community has been restored and having her purse returned has made her year. A big thank you from us to everyone that shared the appeal and helped.’

